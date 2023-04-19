Lake Street Capital Increases Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Price Target to $37.00

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

HROW stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15. Harrow Health has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $708.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 0.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 4.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 44.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

