K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Short Interest Update

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KPLUY remained flat at $10.52 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $19.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

