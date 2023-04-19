KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC lowered its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Palladiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Palladiem LLC owned about 0.75% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 298.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRBN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.88. 13,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,098. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.44.

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

