Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.07% of Verisk Analytics worth $19,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.36. 104,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.52. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $219.60.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

