Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for about 0.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.07% of General Mills worth $33,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Insider Activity at General Mills

General Mills Price Performance

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,806. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

