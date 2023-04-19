Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 13,779 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,716 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,779 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in GSK were worth $18,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in GSK during the 3rd quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 39.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.97. 815,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.40. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.03.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.55) to GBX 1,730 ($21.41) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.71) to GBX 1,400 ($17.32) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

