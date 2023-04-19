Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 13,779 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSKGet Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,716 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,779 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in GSK were worth $18,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in GSK during the 3rd quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 39.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.97. 815,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.40. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.03.

GSK (NYSE:GSKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.55) to GBX 1,730 ($21.41) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.71) to GBX 1,400 ($17.32) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GSK (NYSE:GSK)

