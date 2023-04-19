Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $15.01 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Diageo were worth $15,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,734,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,539,000 after acquiring an additional 64,418 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 881,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 848,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,126,000 after acquiring an additional 73,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 93,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.55. 106,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,186. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $207.17.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.5187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.69) to GBX 4,200 ($51.97) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.55) to GBX 3,700 ($45.79) in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.11) to GBX 4,890 ($60.51) in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Investec upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,070.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

