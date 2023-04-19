Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 756,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Natera were worth $30,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 12.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Natera by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Natera by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Natera by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.53. 148,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,547. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $59.75.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTRA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $223,177.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,055.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,370 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $223,177.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,055.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 48,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $2,049,169.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,375,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,468 shares of company stock worth $8,592,009. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

