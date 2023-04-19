Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,352 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $16,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 67,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 52,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,159. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.71. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Argus increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

