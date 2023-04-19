Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 16,257 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,257 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $17,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,663,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIO traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $476.86. The company had a trading volume of 12,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,590. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $574.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $475.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The business had revenue of $730.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.75.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

