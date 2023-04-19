Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Trading Down 6.2%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.14. Approximately 4,260 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 4,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

Konica Minolta Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Konica Minolta had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Konica Minolta, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

