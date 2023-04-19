Komodo Price Tops $0.46 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 60.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001516 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $62.54 million and $105.26 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 67.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00140312 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00053806 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00037341 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.