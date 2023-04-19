Komodo (KMD) 1-Day Volume Hits $117.65 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $56.09 million and approximately $117.65 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 55% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

