Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Up 68.1% in March

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 68.1% from the March 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS:KMTUY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 52,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,470. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. Komatsu has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $26.44.

Komatsu ( OTCMKTS:KMTUY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Komatsu had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Komatsu will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

