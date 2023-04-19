Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Up 68.1% in March

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 68.1% from the March 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Komatsu Trading Up 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:KMTUY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 52,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,470. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. Komatsu has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $26.44.
Komatsu Company Profile
Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Komatsu (KMTUY)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.