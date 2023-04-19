Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Takes $202,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.68.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OXY opened at $62.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,789,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.32 per share, with a total value of $106,154,860.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 211,707,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,558,466,299.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

