Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 710 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $175,812,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $174,063,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $103,588,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $79,761,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WLY stock opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.18 and a beta of 1.03. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a one year low of $34.49 and a one year high of $55.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -817.65%.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $167,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,184 shares in the company, valued at $193,259.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.