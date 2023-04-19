Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Reduces Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 527,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,595,000 after buying an additional 252,740 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 567.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 183,900 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 194,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 129,210 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 116,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 94,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

