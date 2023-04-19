Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 327,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,487 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pfizer Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $229.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

