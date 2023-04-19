Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Buys Shares of 826 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $287.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Societe Generale cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.45.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.