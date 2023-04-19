KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $21,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total value of $1,528,459.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,598,349.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $7.08 on Wednesday, reaching $364.13. 173,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,388. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $383.51 and its 200-day moving average is $372.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.26.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.