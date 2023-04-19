KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from KKR Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of KIO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,823. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
