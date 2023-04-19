KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from KKR Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of KIO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,823. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

