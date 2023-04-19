Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Short Interest Update

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on KNSA shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.76. 177,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,419. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of -0.10.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.30. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 83.28% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $61.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.18 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

