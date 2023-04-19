Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Down 4.5%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.94. 388,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,559,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.
KC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. China Renaissance lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.
Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 4.0 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
