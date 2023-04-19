Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Down 4.5%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.94. 388,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,559,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. China Renaissance lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 4.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

About Kingsoft Cloud

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $888,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 618,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 214,363 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

