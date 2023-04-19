Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,182,100 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 1,558,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,821.0 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of KCDMF stock remained flat at $2.18 on Wednesday. 150,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,560. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

