KILT Protocol (KILT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $44,555,320,380,701.80 Billion

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. In the last week, KILT Protocol has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One KILT Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001254 BTC on exchanges. Approximately $170,668.99 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol Token Profile

KILT Protocol’s launch date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.

The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

KILT Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KILT Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KILT Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

