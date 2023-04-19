Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 30,772 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $13,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $592,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.04. The stock had a trading volume of 329,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.59 and its 200 day moving average is $169.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

