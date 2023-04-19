KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 38,946,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 20,214,916 shares.The stock last traded at $12.19 and had previously closed at $12.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.
KeyCorp Stock Down 1.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 60,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.
About KeyCorp
KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KeyCorp (KEY)
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
- Netflix Drops Post Earnings, But Is It Justified?
- Calling All Investors, United Airlines is Cleared For Takeoff
- Lululemon Shines While Most Clothing Retailers Look Dull
- Checking In On Hotel Stocks: Room for Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.