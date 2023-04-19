Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 64,797 shares of company stock worth $2,259,558 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.