Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.72

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.72 and last traded at $26.72, with a volume of 18906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.79 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Kenon’s payout ratio is 48.10%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kenon by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Kenon by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenon in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

