KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Acquired by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 312.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,487 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,393,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,297,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,132,000 after buying an additional 384,698 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $9,530,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,344,000 after buying an additional 278,345 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 452.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 324,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 265,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

KB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

KB stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 53,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.94.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

