Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives $9.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 33,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $100,089.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,574.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Mason sold 11,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $33,951.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,443.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 33,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $100,089.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,574.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,706 shares of company stock valued at $231,041. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Further Reading

