Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Short Interest Update

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 615,500 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the March 15th total of 728,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,077.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KKKUF shares. Nomura cut Kakaku.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kakaku.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Kakaku.com Price Performance
OTCMKTS KKKUF remained flat at $13.98 during trading hours on Wednesday. Kakaku.com has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $21.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98.
About Kakaku.com
Kakaku.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet services through its website Kakaku.com. It operates through the following segments: Internet Media and Finance. The Internet Media segment includes customer support services, advertising services, sales support, information provision, Tabelog business, 4Travel business, and others, such as external media articles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kakaku.com (KKKUF)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Kakaku.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kakaku.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.