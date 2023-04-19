Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Short Interest Update

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 615,500 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the March 15th total of 728,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,077.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KKKUF shares. Nomura cut Kakaku.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kakaku.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Kakaku.com alerts:

Kakaku.com Price Performance

OTCMKTS KKKUF remained flat at $13.98 during trading hours on Wednesday. Kakaku.com has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $21.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98.

About Kakaku.com

Kakaku.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet services through its website Kakaku.com. It operates through the following segments: Internet Media and Finance. The Internet Media segment includes customer support services, advertising services, sales support, information provision, Tabelog business, 4Travel business, and others, such as external media articles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kakaku.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kakaku.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.