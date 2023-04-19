Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) to Issue GBX 0.50 Dividend

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at GBX 134.20 ($1.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £731.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,486.68 and a beta of 1.37. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of GBX 82.20 ($1.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 209.40 ($2.59). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 138.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 128.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Wayne Mepham sold 30,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.81), for a total transaction of £44,055.50 ($54,517.39). 27.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on JUP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Jupiter Fund Management to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 142 ($1.76) to GBX 168 ($2.08) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 134 ($1.66) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 136.17 ($1.69).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

