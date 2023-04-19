JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 334.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,456 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $24,754,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 740,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,406,000 after purchasing an additional 388,287 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,414,000 after purchasing an additional 203,734 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 264,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,343,000 after buying an additional 189,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after buying an additional 189,542 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS JMST opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

