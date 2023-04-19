JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 131.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

