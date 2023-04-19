JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.42

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.42 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of JCGI stock opened at GBX 312.50 ($3.87) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 340.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 336.10. The stock has a market cap of £260 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.35 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 239.50 ($2.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 451.54 ($5.59).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joanne Wong purchased 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.12) per share, for a total transaction of £1,796.76 ($2,223.44). 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan China Growth & Income

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

