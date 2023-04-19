JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $196.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $196.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.85.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $184.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $254.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.92. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

