JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) to Neutral

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $45.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.13. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The business had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 451.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,573,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,069 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $2,706,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.