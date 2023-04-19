JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.05 and last traded at $45.18. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.30.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $27.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JIDA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (JIDA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects global equities of any market cap outside the US using a top-down and bottom-up approach in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. JIDA was launched on Jul 7, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

