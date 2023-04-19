Joystick Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $39,493.51 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 19th. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for about $0.0480 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a total market cap of $9.83 million and $39,493.51 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.04726533 USD and is up 4.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $48,380.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

