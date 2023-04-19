Joystick Price Down 8.4% This Week (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last week, Joystick has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for about $0.0434 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $8.90 million and $29,084.26 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007766 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00029184 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00020945 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018544 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,287.49 or 1.00040798 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.04726533 USD and is up 4.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $48,380.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.