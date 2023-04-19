Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Jounce Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE remained flat at $1.90 on Wednesday. 810,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,970. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $99.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, Director Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 39,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $72,571.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,241.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 65,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,043.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,279,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,227,002.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 39,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $72,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,241.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 20.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which engages in developing treatments for cancer. It also provides novel cancer immunotherapies to attack tumors. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

