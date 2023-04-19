John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the March 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPS traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.08. 66,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,598. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter worth $285,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter worth $203,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

