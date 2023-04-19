Jet Protocol (JET) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $143,068.93

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.38 million and $143,068.93 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00029447 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00020926 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,293.50 or 1.00020241 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01020386 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $142,964.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.