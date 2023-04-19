Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Centene Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Centene in a report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $6.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centene’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.22.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.69. Centene has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,554.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centene

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Centene by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 1.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.