Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nissan Motor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Nissan Motor’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Nissan Motor Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NSANY opened at $7.47 on Monday. Nissan Motor has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 1.30%.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

