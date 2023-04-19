Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Marathon Oil Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.62. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.

MRO has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Stories

