Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.85. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

CHK has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

CHK stock opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.