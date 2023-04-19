Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Phillips 66 in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $14.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.07. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $16.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s FY2024 earnings at $10.72 EPS.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS.

PSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.33.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $104.31 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after buying an additional 968,055 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after buying an additional 966,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

