JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JDSPY. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 180 ($2.23) to GBX 210 ($2.60) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 190 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 131 ($1.62) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.29) to GBX 215 ($2.66) in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JD Sports Fashion from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

JDSPY stock remained flat at $2.30 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71.

About JD Sports Fashion

